Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it (IRGC) has intercepted US-made weapons which were being transported into Iran by northern Iraqi counter-revolutionary groups, according to the semi-official Iranian news agency Fars.I'm not saying this happened (if it did, as described) because Hegseth fired everybody who wasn't focusing only on being A Real Tough Dude (and white), but it could have!
The groups were "hit in the Kurdistan province", where a large amount of weapons and ammunition were discovered and confiscated, the IRGC said.
The IRGC accused the group moving the weapons of working on behalf of the US and Israel.
The US is yet to comment officially on the specific Iranian claims but Donald Trump said in April that the US sought to arm Iranian protesters earlier this year, while saying the weapons largely fell into the hands of Iran's Kurds.
Monday, May 18, 2026
Warfighters
I don't know the truth of this or precisely what happened, of course, but this kind of operation doesn't exactly fall under Hegseth's view of what the military should be focusing on.
by Atrios at 09:00