The Great Satan, Ahmadinejad

Oldheads remember how the same crew currently egging Trump on in Iran built him up as the Great Satan 20+ years ago.
It turns out that the United States and Israel went into the conflict with a particular and very surprising someone in mind: Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the former Iranian president known for his hard-line, anti-Israel and anti-American views.
But the audacious plan, developed by the Israelis and which Mr. Ahmadinejad had been consulted about, quickly went awry, according to the U.S. officials who were briefed on it.
Mr. Ahmadinejad was injured on the war’s first day by an Israeli strike at his home in Tehran that had been designed to free him from house arrest, the American officials and an associate of Mr. Ahmadinejad said. He survived the strike, they said, but after the near miss he became disillusioned with the regime change plan.
In 2007 or so there was a big push to make this guy the Great Satan that we had to deal with. There was the usual chatter about nuclear Iran, human rights menace, tyranny. It was something that had to be dealt with immediately.
The centrist dipshits all played their usual part.
I can't even remember how we started to forget to worry about all that. It seemed very urgent at the time. It always does. Then for some reason it doesn't. A new sparkly thing appears.
It is, I have to admit, very very funny that the guys who said we had to invade Iran because of that guy were trying to put him in charge.