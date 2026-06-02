Cultural Wasteland

What I mean is that once upon a time, the chattering classes would exhibit their general familiarity with new novels or plays, maybe the occasional art exhibit. They would at least skim the NYT book section to stay current. That kind of thing.
I am not asserting that there was some past golden age of deep engagement by our supposed public intellectuals, but they at least seemed to fake it more. It was what people of a certain class did for "dinner party chat."
Again, all vibes here, but that seems to be missing?
It is not unrelated to the eager embrace of the MAGA CULTURAL TAKEOVER we were promised.