Mr. Trump, Sir, Bibi Is Making You Look Bad

Trump only ever does the right thing (occasionally) for the wrong reasons. Maybe he won't appreciate being humiliated by his Israeli counterpart!
United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to halt hostilities in a major de-escalation effort after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered attacks on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday.
Netanyahu’s office on Monday said attacks on Beirut would proceed if Hezbollah continued attacks on Israeli cities, while military operations in southern Lebanon would continue as “planned”.
It seems Trump set the line at Beirut, but that doesn’t really solve the little Iran issue.
Trump's people have continued the Biden practice of telling Axios how mad they are at Netanyahu. That, without consequences, gets silly very quickly!