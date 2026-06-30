Depression

That was why Tom Kean says he was away and hospitalized for 4 months. Good he found the help he needed, though I bet we'll be treated to about 5 days of people praising his bravery and discussing mental illness as if it's an actual real and bad thing, who will then go back to talking about it being a fake thing if suffered by people who can't take 4 months off.I suspect the legislative record of Tom Kean (R) on related issues is exactly what you would expect, but really even if not, the (R) says enough.