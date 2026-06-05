Focus Groups

'Disappointed,' 'Surprised,' 'Betrayed': 11 Trump Voters on What Has Gone WrongThose are all of the ones since the 2024 election. Even "normie Democrats" mostly exist as a character in their heads, people to be talked about, not heard from, let alone The Left.
Trump voters discuss their disappointment with the presidents second term.
11 Pro-Trump Republican Voters on What They Like So Far and What They Don't
The group discusses the economy, immigration, President Trump's recent actions in Venezuela and more
14 Wellness Voters Talk Parenting, MAHA and Social Media
The group discusses how to parent in line with health and wellness in the age of social media
'They're Just Waiting to Just Get Back on Their Phone': 12 Teachers on What's Changed in Schools
The group discusses artificial intelligence, phones and how students have changed over me
The Economy Still Isn't What These 11 Latino Trump Voters Had in Mind
The group discusses the president's second term so far, focusing on issues such as the economy and immigration.
What Worries 11 Democratic Voters Most About Trump Democrats and What They Want From
The participants discuss what Democrats should do in the face of a second Trump presidency.
How 13 Independent Voters Who Backed Trump Think He Is Doing So Far
The participants discuss how they think Trump's second term is going
How 12 Americans See Life After Watching a Lot of Tik Tok
People who usa TikTok daily talk about why thay love the app, how consuming and addicting social media can be and why they wouldn't want their kids to use
"Where's Our Place in Society?': 12 Men Who Backed Trump Grapple With America
The group discusses the news and podcasts that shape their opinions about America and the wond, what being a man's man means and what they do and don't want Trump to do in office
These 14 Voters Think Trump Has One Mandate Above All, and It's Not About the Economy
The group discusses abortion, Immigration and what Trump should focus on in his second term
Friday, June 05, 2026
Focus Groups
While doing a bit of reading for the previous post, I came aross a page where the New York Times provides all of its "Times Opinion Focus Groups" pieces. It is pretty funny:
by Atrios at 10:30