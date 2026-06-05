Inside the White House, Trump oscillated between impatience and theatrical self-confidence. He told advisers repeatedly that he wanted a deal bigger than President Obama’s 2015 nuclear agreement and broader than the initial round of Abraham Accords. He also made clear that he did not want to own the failure of negotiations. The longer the process dragged on, the more the competing impulses pulled him in different directions.
He wanted the conflict over. But he had become irritated by comparisons between the emerging framework and the Obama-era agreement, which set restrictions and time limits on Iran’s nuclear-development program. Administration officials said Trump repeatedly complained that critics were calling his team’s draft agreement a weaker version of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which he had spent years attacking and tore up in his first term.
Trump wanted a way to argue that Iran had accepted terms from him that Obama never managed to extract, aides told us. One potential answer was removing Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium. Trump rejected military options to seize or destroy the material as unnecessarily risky, according to officials familiar with the discussions. Instead, negotiators explored arrangements under which Iran would transfer the uranium to either the U.S. or an acceptable third country, the aides told us. But that idea stalled, too.
Friday, June 05, 2026
He Never Had Any Idea What That Would Mean
He probably could've obtained a new "deal" that Fox News could've sold as being 7 billion percent better than Obama's deal if he didn't start a war first, but either way he never had any idea what that would look like.
by Atrios at 11:30