Landerslide

Mamdani Allies Sweep House Primaries in Big Night for Left-Wing DemocratsGoldman is such a piece of shit. This is hilarious.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani backed Darializa Avila Chevalier, who beat Representative Adriano Espaillat, and Brad Lander, who ousted Representative Dan Goldman.
Jaime Harrison (former DNC chair) is madmad about something but I don't even know what.
I say this with no ill will or animosity: if you hate the Democratic Party, then please don’t run for our nomination. Don’t use our resources. Don’t rely on our volunteers. Don’t use our infrastructure. Don’t ask Democrats to invest their time, money, and energy in your campaign.— Jaime Harrison (@jaimeharrison.bsky.social) June 24, 2026 at 12:58 AM