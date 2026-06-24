Consulting giant Accenture is trying to figure out how to stop non-technical workers from blowing through companies’ AI token budget on trivial tasks like converting PDFs to presentation slides, according to leaked audio obtained by 404 Media. Across the industry Accenture is seeing “soaring token spend,” according to the audio.I don't know about Accenture, but I'm sure there are lots of companies that are incredibly stingy with things like "office supplies" and "printer paper" that are currently letting their workers spend 500 bucks to maybe simplify mundane and unimportant tasks slightly.
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
A Really Expensive Way To Do Very LIttle
A lot of "AI" use is like this.
by Atrios at 11:30