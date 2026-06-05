She Looks Fantastic In Her Crop Top But Suffers From Crippling Self-doubt

Some think her job was just to destroy it, but that doesn't make much sense. That's easy to do! Click cancel!
Uh oh. The head of CBS Entertainment is privately warning that the Bari Weiss train wreck is inflicting significant damage on the broader CBS brand. And shes not alone. Inside Paramount, "some believe she should be relieved of her duties." The scoop in @status.news www.status.news/p/60-minutes...— Jon Passantino (@passantino.bsky.social) June 5, 2026 at 2:02 PM
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More likely she was supposed to MAGAfy it, but there are plenty of hardcore uncut MAGA outlets. To do propaganda for the existing CBS news audience you have to do it quietly and subtly, with a bit of skill. Not what you get from a dimbulb narcissist.