The return of screwworm comes after the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, launched by the Trump administration, last year cut funding for a project dedicated to monitoring and containing New World screwworm in Central America."Why are we wasting money on worms in Central America. Is it because of woke?"
The funding was axed days before the U.S. ended a temporary suspension of cattle imports from Mexico, meaning livestock was allowed to cross the border without any of the monitoring previously funded by the U.S. Agency of International Development (USAID).
Friday, June 05, 2026
Nobody Could Have Predicted
I suppose I did, basically.
by Atrios at 13:30