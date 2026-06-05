Friday, June 05, 2026

Nobody Could Have Predicted

I suppose I did, basically.
The return of screwworm comes after the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, launched by the Trump administration, last year cut funding for a project dedicated to monitoring and containing New World screwworm in Central America.

The funding was axed days before the U.S. ended a temporary suspension of cattle imports from Mexico, meaning livestock was allowed to cross the border without any of the monitoring previously funded by the U.S. Agency of International Development (USAID).
"Why are we wasting money on worms in Central America. Is it because of woke?"
by Atrios at 13:30