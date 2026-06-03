There are journalists and journalism worth defending, but I learned long ago that there is little point in wasting an effort defending American journalism broadly as other journalists rarely show solidarity for each other.
You see that every time Trump insults a reporter for a question and the next one doesn't respond by repeating the question.
I am sure Pelley has plenty of money and will be fine, but while the gossip will be covered, that CBS is completely corrupt will not be remembered on an ongoing basis.
For my part, new management has instructed me to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story. I’ve been told to include assertions that are unverified. To date, in every case, I have managed to ignore these instructions or refuse them. Recently, politicians have been invited to choose correspondents for interviews on the broadcast. Giving politicians control over 60 Minutes interviews is not how this is done,” he added. “Finally, incompetence and unprofessionalism in the new management have wreaked havoc. In a case involving one of my stories, the entire program came within 19 minutes of not getting on the air at all.”
Journalists refused to acknowledge what Fox News was for years - oh sure the opinion stuff is over the top but their news people are good, claimed people who never watched the network - and they certainly won't do any different for CBS.