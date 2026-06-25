The Big Tent

You can argue James Carville doesn't matter, not entirely incorrectly, but he does represent the views of Professional Democrats much more than I do. More than that, he can get a NYT piece out tomorrow if he wants to in order to further push whatever point he is trying to make.
A Big Tent that can't handle three lefty House backbenchers, including a Jewish guy who isn't Israel-supportive enough entirely because he isn't Israel-supportive enough, isn't a very big tent.
“But I’m done,” he continued. “I’m not in that f*cking political party. I am totally comfortable in a political party that spends time questioning the policies of the government of Israel. In fact, I’m enthusiastic about that. I don’t want to be in a political party that denies the right of the state of Israel to exist. That’s just not– I just can’t do that.”
The "denies the right of the state of Israel to exist" deflection is silly no matter who it is invoked for, applying some strange Israel-specific framework and exception while asserting it is other people who have embraced double standards, but I don't think any of these people have done that. And even if they have, it isn't the "party," it's a couple (likely) backbenchers.
People get annoyed to me for criticizing the Democrats, but on one side is assholes on the internet like me and some small donor/activists movements, and on other side is, you know, EVERYBODY ELSE WITH POWER. Those people are tugging one way constantly. They have newspaper columns and TV slots. Their views are often little more than "I SHOULD GET WHAT I WANT" even though what they want has little more substance than "my network and faction should be in control."
It isn't only about Israel, but as for Israel, the Dem leadership and their media outriders are extremely out of touch with their own voters, and I don't know how they imagine that can persist.