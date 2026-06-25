Vote Blue No Matter Who Update

I’m Done, I’m Not in That F*cking Political Party’: James Carville Freaks Out After Progressives Win Big in Democratic Primaries
Clarifying what the "big tent" has always meant:
“Lady, I ain’t in the same party as you,” Carville said. “I’m sorry. I’m just not. And I actually do think it’s time for Democrats to talk the ‘s’ word: schism. I really do. Everybody’s always said, ‘No, no. We’re a coalition. We’re a big tent. And there’s just some sh*t I can’t be in the same tent with.”
Carville then insisted that despite winning their Democratic primaries, “these people are not Democrats.” He then suggested that establishment Democrats “negotiate the terms of a schism” with democratic socialists in the party.
Don't be 3rd party spoilers, work within the party, run in primaries, be a part of our big tent.
[3 incumbents get ousted]
FUCK YOU FUCK YOU FUCK YOU FUCK YOU GO BACK TO RUSSIA, COMMIE SCUM