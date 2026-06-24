Whose Dream

I know the answer is "because he's a Kennedy, duh" but can we have some journalist reflection about why this guy got so much coverage.
Schlossberg’s Defeat Dampens Dream of a Renewed Camelot
Lol:
And in an age in which Democrats have often played catch-up with Republicans online, Mr. Schlossberg had a vibrant social media presence, presenting an oddball and decidedly opinionated persona that drew attention whenever he posted.
He came in 3rd with 11%!
Having the name "Kennedy" should not guarantee you national media coverage if you run for office!