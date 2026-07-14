All We Need Is More Magic

While I tend to be pessimistic (sometimes correctly, occasionally not) about the latest supposedly world-changing gadget, I am not actually anti-technology or even pessimistic about the potential of technology. It's just that a lot of what is been sold to us in the past decade or so has been hype and scams.
Anyway, as long as we invent yet another technology this one will live up to its promise. Trust me, bro.
(Bloomberg) — SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son said that in the not-so-distant future, nuclear fusion technology will offer the most realistic solution for powering AI data centers’ ballooning needs.
Natural gas will provide the bulk of data centers’ power needs for the time being, Son said. But he predicted that nuclear fusion — the process by which the sun and other stars generate energy — has a role to play, predicting the world will need 3 terawatts of data center capacity in 2040.
The fantasy version of nuclear fusion would be great. I do not think powering data centers would be its greatest use.
As for energy generally, a lot of exciting things are happening! But they got coded as "left" so the supergeniuses don't care.