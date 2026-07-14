How Much Damage

Aside from this WSJ piece from 3 weeks ago, I haven't seen very much investigation into the true damage Iran has done to US military assets in the region.
The extensive damage done to America’s sole naval base in the Middle East—along with hits to at least 20 U.S. sites across the region, including military installations and diplomatic facilities—has the U.S. re-evaluating its entire footprint in the region, according to U.S. officials familiar with the deliberations.
Damaged sites include warehouses, a water tank, two satellite communications terminals and a communications management facility, and the headquarters building for the U.S. Navy in the Middle East. Airbus
The military is now considering revamping the base in Bahrain, reducing the U.S. presence in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and moving some bases or base functions west, farther from the reach of Iranian missiles and drones, according to the officials familiar with the deliberations.
"I haven't seen" doesn't mean it doesn't exist, of course, as I don't see everything, but my broader point is I haven't noticed too much interest from journalists in finding out.