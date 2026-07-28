Already Signed Up

As an extremely important influencer - and renowned Musk superfan - I have had this for months and I encourage all of you to join too.
X Money, a core part of Elon Musk’s mission to turn X into an “everything app,” is rolling out starting today, 9to5Mac reports. The payment platform offers a digital wallet and peer-to-peer payments similar to Venmo, along with a metal Visa card users can emblazon with their X username. Other perks include Apple Wallet support and free money transfers on X. It also advertises “up to” a 6 percent APY, but only Premium Plus subscribers are eligible for it — standard Premium subscribers have to deposit a certain amount of money to get a “boosted” 6 percent APY.
Everyone is very impressed by my metal Visa card with my emblazoned X username.