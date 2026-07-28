Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Dealing With Our Own

The Dems are of course not perfect in dealing with bad actors in their midst, but they are, without a doubt, much much better.

Though Dems tend not to get "credit" for dealing with these things. If anything, dealing with them is an admission that is used against them.

I guarantee we'll be hearing about Platner and Swalwell - problems the Dems "dealt with," if not perfectly, forever - while, whether or not he faces any consequences, most people will never even hear of the Miller issues.

I'll leave why that is as an exercise for the reader.

by Atrios at 09:00