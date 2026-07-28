Dealing With Our Own

The Dems are of course not perfect in dealing with bad actors in their midst, but they are, without a doubt, much much better.
Though Dems tend not to get "credit" for dealing with these things. If anything, dealing with them is an admission that is used against them.
I guarantee we'll be hearing about Platner and Swalwell - problems the Dems "dealt with," if not perfectly, forever - while, whether or not he faces any consequences, most people will never even hear of the Miller issues.
I'll leave why that is as an exercise for the reader.