At Least The War Is Over

Katz is saying a bit more loudly what the DC Blob has been telling each other for decades and what is conventional wisdom for most journalists.
Israel’s defence minister has claimed that his country assassinated Khamenei for allegedly leading a “plan to destroy” Israel and again threatened to “eliminate” any Iranian leader who tries to promote such actions, according to Israel’s Channel 13.
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Earlier, Katz said Khamenei’s son and successor, Mojtaba, was “marked for death”, spurring an angry protest from Tehran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Trump “has committed the US to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv”, adding, “Any threat against our people and leadership will receive an immediate, powerful response.”
Some of you might remember the era of Iraq War mea culpas, when highly paid big brain pundits were paid lots of money (again) to tell us how their big brains had incomprehensibly led them astray on this issue of minor importance and consequence.
My favorite was from Will Saletan:
Consider the opportunity cost. The problem with dumb war isn't that it's war. The problem is that it costs you the military, economic, and political resources to fight a smart war. Everything Bush wrongly attributed to Iraq turns out to be true of Iran. But we can't confront Iran with the force it probably requires, because we wasted our resources in Iraq. Americans, having been suckered in Iraq, won't accept evidence of Iran's nuclear program. Countries that might have supported us in a strike on Iran won't do so now, since we led them astray. Our coffers have been emptied to pay for the Iraq occupation. Our troops are physically and spiritually exhausted. In the name of strength, Bush has made us weak.
The problem with the Iraq war was that it made it harder for us to attack the real threat - Iran!
He wrote that 18 years ago.