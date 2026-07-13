There are plenty of members of Congress who support this. Not even that they support the policies which inevitably, if "sadly," lead to this, but that they will fight to protect individuals and institutions responsible from consequences and fight any efforts to ensure the abuses don't continue.
During Peña López’s transfer to California City Detention Center last August, the lawsuit says, “detention staff denied Ulises timely administration of his daily medication, violated his disability rights, and subjected him to unnecessarily harsh conditions,” such as not getting adequate medical care. At the facility operated by CoreCivic, Peña López also struggled to get his medications. As a result, Peña López’s health worsened before he was deported.