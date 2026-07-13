Monday, July 13, 2026

People Who Matter

Lindsey Graham spent much of his career advocating - often successfully - for the mass murder of innocent people. He had been doing so, quite energetically, recently!

And Lindsey's popularity has never extended beyond the Green Room. Sure he wins re-election, but it isn't as if he has ever been a favorite among the Republican (pre- or during Trump) faithful.

He is the Beltway's man. What an I supposed to think of the people who elevated and maintained his stature for years? People who were at best not bothered by his regular advocacy of mass murder.

"Civility" means do not speak ill of the people we think matter, you scum pig person.

by Atrios at 11:30