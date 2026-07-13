People Who Matter

And Lindsey's popularity has never extended beyond the Green Room. Sure he wins re-election, but it isn't as if he has ever been a favorite among the Republican (pre- or during Trump) faithful.
He is the Beltway's man. What an I supposed to think of the people who elevated and maintained his stature for years? People who were at best not bothered by his regular advocacy of mass murder.
"Civility" means do not speak ill of the people we think matter, you scum pig person.
Hope Greta and her friends can swim!https://t.co/Noab4QyJtV— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 1, 2025