Monday, July 27, 2026

Gonna Be Everything

I am quite sure many companies which had all their systems locked down tightly until about 3 years ago - medical, law firms, etc... - have been recently feeding everything they do into what will eventually be public AI.
A trove of chat logs and projects created with Anthropic’s Claude — some including sensitive personal and company information — have been left exposed to Google, making them them searchable to anyone on the web. |

The artifacts appear to have been made public when Claude users opted to distribute a given chat or project to colleagues or associates using the chatbot’s “share” feature. After hitting a “share” button in the top right corner, Claude notes that sharing will create a “public” link, and “anyone with the link can view.” The warning, though, doesn’t alert users that shared content could wind up being indexed by a search engine — meaning that a user could effectively be sharing their Claude-generated document with the entire internet.
I don't claim to know how everything works, but I haven't seen anyone explain why/how the plagiarism machine isn't just feeding your trade secrets and medical information into its training data.

I've noticed a lack of people asking, too.
by Atrios at 13:30