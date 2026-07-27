"We'll Go Back To"

I think these threats are less and less scary each time
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Trump says he’s ready for ‘strong military action’ if Iran talks fail
President Trump tells Axios that the US is in “very deep talks” with Iran.
“If they don’t work out, we will be go back to very strong military action,” he said.
Trump said he paused attacks on Friday because the countries acting as mediators to bring an end to the US-Iran conflict asked him to. “All of the people that deal with Iran asked me: ‘Don’t fire’.”
Asked how long he was willing to give diplomacy, he said, “Not much time. Either it goes fast or not at all”.