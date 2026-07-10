Friday, July 10, 2026

Let Them Fight

Funny.
Apple on Friday sued OpenAI in federal court in Northern California, alleging trade secret theft, saying that the artificial intelligence lab took the iPhone maker’s intellectual property in order to develop its own consumer hardware.

“This much is clear, however: at every level, from members of its Technical Staff to its Chief Hardware Officer, and in coordination with business partners, OpenAI has been stealing Apple’s trade secrets and confidential information,” the company said in a legal filing.
No respect for IP? Shocking. There were no warnings.

Read the full article. There are good bits!
by Atrios at 16:36