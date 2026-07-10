President Donald Trump said Friday that he will not sign a bipartisan housing bill in protest of Republicans’ inability to advance separate elections overhaul legislation, dealing a major political blow to vulnerable lawmakers in his own party.
The housing bill is set to become law at midnight even without Trump’s signature. But GOP leaders had originally hoped to tout the moment as a historic economic achievement ahead of midterm elections that are likely to be defined by Americans’ concerns over the cost of living.
Friday, July 10, 2026
They Could Still Tout It
Don't really understand the entire premise here. Trump isn't gonna veto it (presumably). They passed it. It will become law .
by Atrios at 15:47