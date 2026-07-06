Millionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson has hit a major obstacle in his yearslong quest to “defeat death.”While his problems aren't necessarily caused by his practices, getting blood transfusions from your son can lead to Transfusion-Associated Graft-Versus-Host Disease which looks very much like autoimmune gastritis.
The 48-year-old tech entrepreneur, who rose to fame for chronicling his extreme health routine curated to reduce his biological age, announced on social media last week that he has been diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease.
“My stomach is eating itself,” Johnson wrote in a June 30 post on X. He explained that he has autoimmune gastritis, in which his immune system mistakenly attacks the healthy cells in his stomach lining.
Monday, July 06, 2026
QoL
I don't know if anything this guy was doing would actually bring him closer to immortality, but I do know that if your quest for immortality fucks up your quality of life then you've likely made a big mistake.
by Atrios at 14:30