Do You Forget To Ask For It To Be Good

I am still somewhat astounded by the completely lack of competence around Trump's Big Beautiful 250.
How hard is it to hire people to make stuff good? There are a lot of people who know how to make stuff good. Sure I get why certain creatives with public brands might not want to be associated with him, but that doesn't really cover event organizers.
The State Fair idea was pretty good, even! The country is filled with people who know how to do that shit. How did they not manage to hire one of them?
I understand why they fuck lots of things up. I am puzzled by this one. Making it Trump-centric wasn't even close to being the only issue.