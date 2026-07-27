Monday, July 27, 2026

One For The Musuem

One could write a book based on this tweet alone. I'll start by wondering which Manger Of The Democratic Party she is imagining is gonna tell the kids to Knock It Off and stop caring about this stuff, and instead start caring about that other stuff. Kitchen tables or whatever.

If only there were someone with courage and credibility. How does one establish courage and credibility on a "complex and painful problem." Someone else should do something about this. Manager! Manager! There are some kids in the store who are probably up to no good! Eject them! Eject them!

I actually do know precisely what she means so I will translate: Barack Obama is supposed to go wag his finger at any candidate who does not fully appreciate the complexity of this painful problem, to make sure they lose their primaries against stellar, deserving, courageous candidates like Haley Stevens. And if those candidates go on to lose, we'll know who to blame.

by Atrios at 10:30