One For The Musuem

If only there were someone with courage and credibility. How does one establish courage and credibility on a "complex and painful problem." Someone else should do something about this. Manager! Manager! There are some kids in the store who are probably up to no good! Eject them! Eject them!
I actually do know precisely what she means so I will translate: Barack Obama is supposed to go wag his finger at any candidate who does not fully appreciate the complexity of this painful problem, to make sure they lose their primaries against stellar, deserving, courageous candidates like Haley Stevens. And if those candidates go on to lose, we'll know who to blame.