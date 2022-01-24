All They Know

Related to this
, when I see groups of the absolute most miserable, cruel, monstrous people who are apparently friendly with each other (like the greater Trump Cinematic Universe), or at least form little social bubbles, I think, wow, I guess this is what you know? That this is what human relationships are? Just a bunch of utter pricks who will kill you for a quarter, and these are your "friends"?
And you don't choose to just go live in a cave? Especially when a lot of these assholes are extremely rich, and they could go live in a really nice cave? Or just, I dunno, surround yourself with different people? Any other people will do.
Maybe that's why a lot of these rich weirdos become dedicated twitter posters, or spend their twilight years doing CNBC hits.