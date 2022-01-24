Same Playbook For Decades

(click the link above for the whole thing)
For years, I sat in on meetings every other week with Senate leadership and consultants, plus DSCC meetings. Do you think the consultants in those meetings were telling candidates to embrace BLM and run to the left? Of course not! The opposite. Senators and candidates listened.— Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) January 24, 2022
The centrists get exactly what they want, don't like the results, and then blame people who have no money and power!
The downward spiral for Democrats is: Do you think the left is too Woke? Then come with me friend, and let me explain why we should be the party of Davos and the C-suite.— Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) January 24, 2022
And at the moment, who they are blaming are "black people for daring to exist in public." Not very good!