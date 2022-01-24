Monday, January 24, 2022

Same Playbook For Decades

The same stuff is offered up every election cycle as fresh brilliant ideas, and whether they are good or bad ideas, the notion that they are not the ideas that have controlled Dem messaging and candidate choice for decades is ridiculous (twitter thread) (click the link above for the whole thing) The centrists get exactly what they want, don't like the results, and then blame people who have no money and power!

And at the moment, who they are blaming are "black people for daring to exist in public." Not very good!

by Atrios at 15:30