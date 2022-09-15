Thursday, September 15, 2022

Debate Me, You Cowards

A simple explanation for why you don't appear on the stage with paid liars (I know nothing about Koonin, but generally), or why you don't respectfully interview the head of the racism factory for your prominent news outlet, even if you think you're scoring points. The "ideas" don't deserve respect, but more than that the people peddling them don't deserve respect and they should not be granted the presumption of respect simply because they earn a salary from a fancy think tank, all of which (all!) have some pretty dodgy funding!

If you engage them as equals, this is what happens. And it reboots every single day.
by Atrios at 09:30