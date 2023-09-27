Was looking for something and randomly came across the fact that the federal government's REAL ID driver's license program has been delayed (as a requirement for flying, etc.) until 2025. This thing just keeps going and going.
I ended up getting one which required getting a replacement Social Security card because mine had withered away. As Social Security offices are federal offices, will you need a REAL ID to get the SS card you need to get your REAL ID?
Can we get Social Security cards that aren't made of 2-ply toilet paper?