Nobody Who Went To Yale Could Be Bad

The entire point of the Kushner-Netanyahu-Biden Middle East Peace Plan was that it completely sidelined the Palestinian issue. Just the worst fucking people in the world.
MORE: “It was our judgment that that was going to be the most viable pathway to make progress on what had been an intractable problem and going for another round of direct negotiations wasn't going to do it.”— Alex Ward (@alexbward) January 16, 2024
Said this “indirect way…most likely to generate this result.”
Probably I'm being too cynical about Jake. It's not about his retirement plans, it's about a bunch of lesser pig people blowing up his cunning plans and making him look like an idiot. YOU DO NOT MAKE JAKE SULLIVAN LOOK LIKE AN IDIOT. He will burn the world down in response.
Being online forever has showed me that elite overachievers have their brains completely broken by the mildest bit of criticism, and they will take it all down with their sputtering egos.
It was brilliant! It was supposed to work! If not for those meddling Palestinians!