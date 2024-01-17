Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Nobody Who Went To Yale Could Be Bad

Hamas is ruining Jake's retirement plan (endless noshow jobs at "Think Tanks" on the Saudi dime). The entire point of the Kushner-Netanyahu-Biden Middle East Peace Plan was that it completely sidelined the Palestinian issue. Just the worst fucking people in the world.

Lol.

Probably I'm being too cynical about Jake.  It's not about his retirement plans, it's about a bunch of lesser pig people blowing up his cunning plans and making him look like an idiot.  YOU DO NOT MAKE JAKE SULLIVAN LOOK LIKE AN IDIOT.  He will burn the world down in response.

Being online forever has showed me that elite overachievers have their brains completely broken by the mildest bit of criticism, and they will take it all down with their sputtering egos.




It was brilliant! It was supposed to work! If not for those meddling Palestinians!
by Atrios at 09:00