THE LAW IS FAKE

Yesterday:
“We are not considering deferring enforcement,” the official said. “Statutorily, we don’t believe we have the authority to do that.”
Today:
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden won’t enforce a ban on the social media app TikTok that is set to take effect a day before he leaves office on Monday, a U.S. official said Thursday, leaving its fate in the hands of President-elect Donald Trump.
This is what they spent time on last year because their granddaughters were watching people say mean things about Netanyahu.